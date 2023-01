Re: It has always been a ‘Religious War’: On Ben-Gvir and the adaptability of Zionism – Middle East Monitor





Yitzhak Shamir (Stern gang), wrote a letter to Hitter offering 40,000 men trained in Europe, to fight alongside Third Reich against the British.. but the 6millon figure holocaust promesses since 1889 (NYT). The letter was found at the Turkish embassy in Ankara, sent back to East Germany.





Source link