Re: Israel's visible violence is protected by its own impunity

INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel's visible violence is protected by its own impunityINDIANS (ET) by comredg on August 26, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Can U describe what a standard male is, filthy reject? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Here are the Republicans the White House put on blast for bashing student loan forgiveness despite having their own PPP loans forgiven next article Re: FM: We will only accept a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestinian politics in the 1948-occupied territory Re: Lebanon: chess player refuses to face Israeli opponent Re: Palestinians hail PA leader upon his return from Germany Re: US "concerned" over Israel raids on Palestinian NGOs, admitting lack of evidence for terror claims Re: Gantz and Lapid are on the same page in their intentions towards the Palestinians Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email