Re: Israel’s UN envoy: Abbas uses UN stage to ‘incite against Israel, back terrorists’ – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel’s UN envoy: Abbas uses UN stage to ‘incite against Israel, back terrorists’ – Middle East MonitorINDIANS (ET) by comredg on September 25, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Palestinians share 93% of the same ancestry as Canaanites. They are home. IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article GOP strategy elevates clashes over crime, race in midterm battlegrounds next article How does the amazing world of underwater archaeology work? Lifting the veil on excavations as China has announced some significant finds The author comredg you might also like Re: Anti-Zionist Jewish woman seeks answers from UK Labour Party over ‘anti-Semitism’ allegations – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel minister: ‘We will not forgive Abbas for Munich attack’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli minister says PM Lapid uses UN speech for electoral gains Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email