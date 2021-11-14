Re: Israel’s terrorism against human rights NGOs – Middle East Monitor





A detailed report by NGO Monitor1 revealed the linkage between the six designated Palestinian NGOs to the PFLP organization. NGO Monitor published the following activities by members of the NGOs which relate directly to the support, finance, and encouragement of the terrorist group, PFLP:

Al Haq

Shawan Jabarin, Al-Haq’s General Director, was convicted in 1985 for recruiting and arranging training for PFLP members. In 2008, he was referred to by Israel’s Supreme Court as a “senior activist” in the PFLP.

Funding: European Union, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Italy, France, and Spain.

Addameer

Abdul-Latif Ghaith, Addameer’s founder and former chairperson, has been identified as a PFLP “activist.”

Khalida Jarrar, Addameer’s former Vice President, was sentenced to two years in prison in March 2021 for membership in the PFLP.

Bashir Al-Khairi, a member of Addameer’s Board of Directors, is a member of the PFLP’s National Council.

Funding: Ireland, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the Heinrich Boll Foundation.





