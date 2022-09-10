Re: Israel’s Predator spyware rivals NSO’s Pegasus – Middle East Monitor





Grow up, there are many rivals to the Pegasus cyberware. For instance take the Italian company Tykelab a little known company based in Italy, and its owner RCS Lab are quietly selling powerful surveillance tech inside and outside the EU, boasting that it can “track the movements of almost anybody who carries a mobile phone, whether they are blocks away or on another continent”. Its telephone surveillance cannot be tracked on the victim’s phone

A map of the company’s activity showed how over just two days in June the company probed networks in almost every country in the world.

“This bears the hallmarks of a major scanning operation designed to figure out which networks worldwide are least well defended,” the analyst commented.

Jean Gottschalk from the US-based mobile security consultancy Telecom Defense, who reviewed the findings, described the data as “clearly unwanted traffic”.

“The specific messages that were observed are typically sent by geolocation platforms whose goal is to track movements of high value targets,” he said.





Source link