Re: Israel’s plan to isolate Al-Aqsa Mosque, end Waqf role





The Deputy Director of the Muslim Waqf (Religious Endowments) Department in occupied Jerusalem, Najeh Bkerat, said the occupation is increasing the frequency of its violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the performance of Talmudic rituals within its compound, restricting the movement of Muslim worshippers, and thus imposing a new reality in the mosque.

It helps to know that Jews are forbidden by Israeli state law and Jewish religious law from praying or carrying out religious rituals on the Temple Mount. That is one of the reasons why so many police accompany groups to spot and remove any zealots. As for the removal of 15 people, those are paid agitators who scream and shout Allah ackba as loud as they can at tourists, because they object to non Muslims visiting the Temple Mount.. as for the increase of visits. I doubt it, as tourist groups can only visit twice a day 4 days a week which are further curtailed for Islamic religious holidays. That has been like that since 1967.

From the Jerusalem post last Oct

Police remove Jews praying from Temple Mount as hundreds enter complex

Jews are prohibited from praying or bringing religious items onto the mount – and are removed and sometimes detained if caught doing so.A video posted by the “Students for the Temple Mount” movement on Twitter showed attorney Aviad Visoli praying there near the western side of the complex, with Israeli police demanding that he leave. Another video, tweeted by the “Return to the Mount” movement, showed a Jewish Israeli prostrating within the Temple Mount complex before quickly being taken away by Israeli police on Wednesday.

The Waqf, an arm of the Jordanian Ministry of Sacred Properties, administers the Temple Mount site. Visits by religious Jews to the are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden, according to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. No sacred Jewish objects, such as prayer books or prayer shawls, may be brought onto the mount, according to the tourism website Tourist Israel.

On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and former MK Yehuda Glick entered the Temple Mount complex. Glick tweeted that 1,657 Jewish Israelis had entered the complex during the Sukkot holiday and intermediate days. The Temple Mount is open to Jewish entry Sunday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. (10:30 a.m. in the winter) and again from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., according to Tourist Israel





Source link