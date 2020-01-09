Re: Israel’s plan to isolate Al-Aqsa Mosque, end Waqf role





‘Paid agitators’ my sweet patootie! These are normal Palestinians protesting the far-right scum of the so-called Temple Movement which, with government funding, are seeking the destruction of the Dome and the Mosque in order to build a ‘Third Temple’. Any patriot with a brain would oppose this madness. The far-right fanatic Glick is a leader of the Temple Movement.

The bigoted scum behind the Temple Movement are very clear about their fanatic dream. One need only look at their propaganda: https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=B6C_zfpEwUI&t=9s





