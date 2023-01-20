



Declaration of independence of the European Jews

We extend our hand to all neighbouring states and their peoples in an offer of peace and good neighbourliness, and appeal to them to establish bonds of cooperation and mutual help with the sovereign Jewish people settled in its own land.

The idea of the european Jews settling on his land in Palestine would be equivalent to the Belgians settling on their own land in the Congo. Stop piling lie after and lie after lie, it doesn’t do you any good. You are not the first Europeans who occupied Arab land by force, there were before you the British, the French, the Italians and the Arabs successfully got rid of them. You have remained on Arab land not because you are very powerful but because you are completely dependent on the power of the United States of America to rescue you from the indigenous population. The neighboring states are the Arab people who have complete sympathy for their brothers and sisters the Palestinian people who were dealt a devastating blow by the European Jews. There is no other people who would be so willing to make friends with a foreign people who arrived uninvited and who raped and massacred the indigenous people. You appear to be a shameless people who are asking the Arab people to be friendly with you and the Palestinian blood had not yet dried up that you spilled. You should not be surprised to learn that 98% of the people of the Middle East have a strong dislike for you – it is actually the kind of dislike the European Christians used to have for you. Wherever you go, hate follows and you have not been hated for so many centuries for doing nothing but because of your actions. Why do you want to remain in the Middle East where almost the entire people hate you when you have no problem going home?





