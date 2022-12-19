Re: Israel’s Netanyahu accuses New York Times of ‘undermining’ incoming government – Middle East Monitor





Memo:

“The newspaper particularly criticised far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is expected to be a minister of national security, warning that his actions “risk provoking a new round of Arab-Israeli violence.”

A New Round, the old round has not ended. Arab violence has never stopped over the last hundred years. Arab violence has ebbed and flowed but there is no new round. Arab violence has changed tactics from time to time. Moshe Dayan in 1915 was named after Moshe Barsky, the first member of Degania to be killed in an Arab attack, who died getting medication for Dayan’s father.

Arabs by violence and terrorism have been trying to kill the Jews and take all of what Mandate Palestine for themselves. There were Arab pogroms in the 1920s, the massacres in Jerusalem, Hebron and Safad in 1929, the murderous Al-Qassam and his Black Hand terrorist group in the early 1930s, then the Green Hand followed by the 1936-39 Arab war, the war of 1947-48, the 1967 war, the war of attrition, the 1973 war, the 1982 war, the first intifada, the Oslo Wars, the 2nd Intifada, and 5 Gaza wars. In between the wars and intifadas there was no shortage of Arab violence, airplane bombings, bombs in grocery stores and theatres, murdering children in schools, in buses, at restaurants, in roller rinks, standing in line at a disco and about just everywhere else.

There is nothing which Mr. Ben Gvir could do to start another round of violence but he could sure end it.





