Re: Israel’s Netanyahu accuses New York Times of ‘undermining’ incoming government – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel’s Netanyahu accuses New York Times of ‘undermining’ incoming government – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 20, 2022 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest They were most often Zionists. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China pushes for stronger ties with France ahead of possible Macron visit next article Joe Biden Meets Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso at the White House The author comredg you might also like Re: 13,000 Palestinians stripped of their Jerusalem residency permits Re: Tunisia: former president accuses Israel of ‘terrorism’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: Ben-Gvir plans Negev operation against Palestinians Re: Israel rearrests Palestinian prisoner as he’s freed – Middle East Monitor Re: Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email