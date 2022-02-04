Re: Israel’s Hasbara in Sheikh Jarrah: On Gilad Erdan’s ‘Terrorist’ Rock and Faulty Logic – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel’s Hasbara in Sheikh Jarrah: On Gilad Erdan’s ‘Terrorist’ Rock and Faulty Logic – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 4, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Well documented and established facts are laughable? That’s all you got and your lies! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article EXCLUSIVE: Paiute Tribal Member Austin Corbett to Play in Super Bowl LVI next article Joe Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some The author comredg you might also like Re: ‘Apartheid’ Israel’s envoy Hotovely ‘not welcome’ in Cambridge, say students – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel soldiers lock Palestine family in storeroom, assault, abuse them, B'Tselem reveals Re: Israeli forces injure 82 Palestinians in West Bank anti-settlement rallies Re: 14 Israel rights groups jump to Amnesty’s defence following apartheid report – Middle East Monitor Re: Volunteers' group targets Facebook for suppressing Palestinian content Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email