Re: Israel’s Flag March condemned internationally – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel’s Flag March condemned internationally – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 21, 2023 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Len and her ilk are the font of all human wickedness. Their souls will rot just as their lives in this world. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article 'I should take your autograph…' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi next article White House Accuses House Speaker McCarthy of Presenting Unacceptable Demands The author comredg you might also like Re: The ‘Flag March’ reveals the Occupation’s dilemma in Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor Re: Has Israel won the battle of the Flag March? Re: 'Israel practices apartheid,' say Israeli law professors Re: 'Israel practices apartheid,' say Israeli law professors Re: MEMO launches Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas’ Foreign Policy in Portuguese – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email