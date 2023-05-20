Re: Israel’s Flag March condemned internationally – Middle East Monitor





With these troubles, is is timely to remember the extent of the deception associated with “Palestine’s partition” – over the twelve months commencing November 1947. Professor Sune Persson’s presentation at the Royal United Services Institute, London in 2 JUNE 2004 makes interesting reading (from the UN and UN Security Council perspectives):

THE MISSION OF COUNT FOLKE BERNADOTTE, A COSTLY LESSON IN MISPERCEPTIONS:

Count Bernadotte built from scratch what I think was to be the first peacekeeping operation in the history of the United Nations although the term “peacekeeping” was not known in 1948. He built the Truce Supervision Organisation and, during the first truce, roughly 1400 men tried to supervise it. Of these, about 1100 were American, the balance being French and Belgian and 5 Swedish officers. One of these, Colonel Bonde, became the first Chief of Staff of the Truce Supervision. During the second truce, a similar organisation, the Central Truce Supervision Board, was established to handle the complaints of violations of the truces. When this truce began, roughly 1,900 men were sent to Palestine. Of these, about 1400 were American and again the rest being French and Belgian and 10 Swedish officers. One of the Swedes, General Lundström, became the first chief of staff. So Count Bernadotte should be credited for building the first UN peacekeeping mission which was to become the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO). UNTSO, based in Jerusalem, was formally established in 1949, and from then on became one of the most important UN instruments in the Middle East. But the structures were already there in 1948 and they were fairly successful. In September 1948, before the death of Bernadotte, they had demarcated roughly 380km of the 400km of front lines. They had demarcated a no-mans-land and they had demarcated the demilitarised zones in Jerusalem; also, the Mount Scopus enclave and the Government House enclave. Up until the death of Count Bernadotte, there were numerous violations, in fact hundreds, but there were no major violations and the truces were kept. The Israeli military offensives that destroyed the truces were carried out after the death of Bernadotte and that was no coincidence.





