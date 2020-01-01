Re: Israel’s crime of stealing Palestinian organs continues





It is astonishing that this article made it past the desk of the editor. The article says that organs were harvested from Palestinian “martyrs” — meaning that they were harvested from dead Palestinians. That is utterly impossible. Is there no one at Middle East Monitor with an ability to separate the wheat from the chaff? No one with a basic understanding of the need to establish histocompatibility before implanting harvested organs? No one who understands the notion of brain death, and the need to keep the donor’s heart pumping and blood oxygenated after brain death so that the organs can be used?





