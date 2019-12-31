Re: Israel’s crime of stealing Palestinian organs continues





The article isn’t about Harel, who is not a doctor and was convicted in Israel of parallel charges back in 2012 and served his sentence. Nor is it about the ring of Turkish and Kosovan doctors who performed the illegal transplants. The article is about a series of false charges against the Israeli government. It is libel.

It would be like saying that the Turkish and Kosovo governments were responsible for the the actions of their nationals.

The organ scandal came to light in 2008 when a Turkish man was stopped at Pristina airport, visibly in pain having had his kidney removed. The trafficking ring acted out of the Medicus clinic on a residential road on the outskirts of Pristina.

In 2013, the director of the clinic, urologist Lutfi Dervishi, was sentenced to eight years in jail for organized crime and human trafficking, and his son Arban was sentenced to seven years, but both men went into hiding and have not served their sentences.



Seven Kosovo nationals, including Ilir Rrecaj, a former senior Health Ministry official, have been charged with five counts, ranging from trafficking in persons to unlawful exercise of medical activity and abuse of power. None of the suspects are in custody. Jerusalem Post, Jan 8, 2018

Two others – Turkish Dr. Yusuf Sonmez and Moshe Harel, an Israeli citizen – are listed as wanted by Interpol. Sonmez is the subject of several criminal proceedings in other countries, including Turkey, for human trafficking and removal of organs, according to the indictment. YNET News, Dec 10, 2011.

Or perhaps you’d rather the Irish government stand trial for the murder of 800 children under its care.





