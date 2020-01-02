Re: Israel’s countdown to achieve the ‘alternative homeland’ in Jordan begins 





I am not a fan of confederation since I believe that if that happens Abdullah will be overthrown by sheer numbers and Israel will not be able to save him as they did with Black September when Syria moved in for the kill.

With access to an army and US weapons and Palestinians on both banks of the Jordan it would be sheer folly.

I believe that Jordan would benefit if Palestinians would move to Jordan with proper compensation and grow the Jordanian economy with Western and Israeli help. This would give Israel secure borders and the Jordanians/Palestinians a viable state with a decent economy and better prospects a peaceful life.

The occupation would end for both Jews and Palestinians .





Source link