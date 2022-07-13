Re: Israel's burning alive of Egyptian soldiers proves its immorality





It is not a crime to kill enemy soldiers in combat. Egypt sent its soldiers into no man`s land (which was called no man`s land for a reason) in the Laturn sector with the intention that two battalions of Egytian commandos would conquer the Israeli City of Lod and take possession of Israel`s national airport there. One should remember Nasser`s promise to annihilate all of Israel. The Jewish forces stopped his plan dead in its track.

The Jewish forces engaged the Egyptian forces there. They shot mortars and bullets at the Egyptian soldiers. The grass caught fire and 20 them died in the fire and up to 60 more died in combat. but Dalloul cries like a baby over 80 Egyptian commanders killed in action while on the way to commit a war crime and the destruction of an Israeli civilian city and Israel`s national airport.

Mr Dalloul complains about Israel using phosphorus bombs but the use of phosphorus bombs against military forces (not civilians) is and was permitted under the laws of conflict.

Then he goes back in time to 1956 and then 1967 again suggesting Israel killed prisoners of war or did not let Egyptian soldiers surrender. Considering that these Egyptian soldiers came to Israel to commit genocide of the Israeli nation they suffered a death which they intended to impose on Israeli civilians. The Egyptians had no basis for attacking Israel and did so in contravention of their UN obligations not to start wars.

One should also note that Dalloul was a former minister in a Hamas government and a consultant to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Hamas has a Charter that calls for the destruction of the Israeli state and a genocide of the Jews in accordance with a Hadith which calls for same. The Hamas Charter calls for Muslims to assist in bringing about the genocide called for by the Hadith and attributed to the Prophet of Islam.





Source link