Re: Israel's Ben-Gvir, in leaked audio, cautious on far-right agenda in government

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel's Ben-Gvir, in leaked audio, cautious on far-right agenda in governmentMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 28, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I don’t see weeds in the above photo, I see two inflated shiitbaags ready to explode and contaminate their surroundings. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White gunman pleads guilty in racist US supermarket massacre next article White House criticizes China COVID policy, says people have ‘right to peacefully protest’ The author comredg you might also like Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion Re: Hamas hails Arab support for Palestine during FIFA World Cup Re: Israel: hospital sacks doctor for offering flower to Palestinian boy Re: Palestine PM says Israel steals 600m cubic meters of Palestinian groundwater Re: Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email