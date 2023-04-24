Re: Israelis hoist flags above Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque in provocation of Palestinians – Middle East Monitor





Sure, “Israeli Jews hoist flags which provoke Palestinians”, but no more than

so called “Palestinian” Muslims hoist flags which provoke Israelis, and similarly

Both put illegal construction facts on the ground, to lay claim to disputed territories.

And,

Where each has sovereignty, they both remove the flags & illegal construction of the other”.

Such actions should be considered normal, while the Jihadist violence should be fought, with

Jewish Self-Defense measures, so as to provide sufficient deterrence against future Jihadist attacks.





