Re: Israelis commemorate the anniversary of the second Lebanon War, amid fears of a third





Overall … this article is a fair assessment of the Israeli position … eh?

Israel does not WANT a war in Lebanon against Hezbollah but it has prepared for it … hello?

REMEMBER …

•Hezbollah Tunnels discovered and destroyed

•Hezbollah drones repeatedly shot down

•Israeli F-35’s will perform 1000’s of missions per day

•Israeli strategy is to decimate the missile launch sites

•Hezbollah strategy to put launchers inside civilian residential areas will bring death to 100’s of 1000’s

•Israeli strategy is to overwhelm the enemy with fire power IMMEDIATELY / a Blitzkreig and then use troops to kill enemy forces

The War will be the last one fought by Israel in Lebanon … the devastation will be remembered as the death knell of the vile Hezbollah Terror Gang

No apologies





Source link