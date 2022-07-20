Re: Israelis commemorate the anniversary of the second Lebanon War, amid fears of a third

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israelis commemorate the anniversary of the second Lebanon War, amid fears of a thirdMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 20, 2022 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest 16 years since the 2006 war and no attacks from Hezbollah. That’s deterrence! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article History Making Black Entrepreneur Reveals Revolutionary New NFT… next article Chris Chaffee wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Maryland primary election. The author comredg you might also like Re: Bilateral security ties dominate Israel army chief’s talks in Morocco – Middle East Monitor Re: Meet the Syrian refugees shaking up the British halloumi industry Re: Israel journalist enters Makkah, tours Mount Arafat Re: Demolitions in India: Rolling out the Israeli model Re: Iran calls for regional dialogue including Saudi Arabia and Turkiye Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email