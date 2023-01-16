Re: Israelis are united in gloom and distrust, new survey finds





Soul=collection of personality traits that are benign. Evil=personality traits that are malign. Demon=traumatic emotional scar. Possession = disassociative identity disorder from childhood trauma. Exorcism of evil= application of linguistics to filter out sadistic speech and help victims learn to identify and proofread their scripts before allowing the mouth to say it. PTSD is what religion called demonic possession. Entirely different entities created by the brain by emotional damage are skill challenged and can be quieted into what normal people experience which is a quick oppositional devil’s advocate criticism without thought sparked by insecurity and anxiety from a prior failure . I’m told it feels like being silenced even though the filters are ones that most people apply in a family setting so kids don’t get upset. I’d love to do a new Exorcist movie with accurate translations into psychological disorders.





