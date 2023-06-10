Re: Israeli TV: Ben-Gvir's apathy contributed to rise of crime in Arab community

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli TV: Ben-Gvir's apathy contributed to rise of crime in Arab communityMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 10, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Zhat deformed, dejenerate creature does encourage krimes. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China-US reengagement next article Trump’s indictment adds unprecedented twist to 2024 White House race The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel: analysts say Iran’s new missile will be difficult to intercept – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel: analysts say Iran’s new missile will be difficult to intercept – Middle East Monitor Re: Official report: Arabs pay higher interest rates on loans in Israel than Jews Re: Israel: analysts say Iran’s new missile will be difficult to intercept – Middle East Monitor Re: Turkiye seizes $1bn of counterfeit money headed for Africa Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email