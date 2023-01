The trouble is, nearly all the killing is being done by your people. Very few Jews lose their lives in this conflict. I think it’s quite understandable, due to the immense pressures placed on Palestinians by your people, that some will seek to attack Jews.

Maybe one day in the future when there really is an agreed and equitable solution, both sides will look back with tears in their eyes for all the suffering created during the conflict. So much hatred on both sides. Hatred poisoned both sides.





Source link