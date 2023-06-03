Re: Israeli settlers shoot at Palestinians and burn property

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli settlers shoot at Palestinians and burn propertyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 3, 2023 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest they are showing the palestinians the way to Mecca and jordan Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Could Chinese-led team’s shape-shifter fridge coolant help freeze out HFC greenhouse gases? next article US President Joe Biden celebrates bipartisanship in debt deal address The author comredg you might also like Re: Child's body recovered off Tunisia coast after migrant boat sinks Re: Algeria seeks compensation for damage caused by France colonisation Re: Algeria seeks compensation for damage caused by France colonisation Re: A musical performance and the shrinking public discourse Re: BRICS foreign ministers pledge to build up New Development Bank Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email