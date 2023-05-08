Re: Israeli settlers set up new illegal outpost northeast of Jerusalem





The main reason why Zionism succeeded was because of how much the European Jews were hated by all the Western Christian countries who desperately wanted to get rid of them. For the imperialist countries like the US and the UK, removing the Jews out of the European countries to Palestine was meant to serve two purposes:

1. they get rid of the most hated people on the planet.

2. once this most hated people on the planet were inserted on a piece of Arab soil, then they were there to cause havoc and destruction and the people of the region would shift away their focus from development to defending themselves from this foreign enemy and the people become much easier to exploit after they have been weakened by the presence of these Europeans in Palestine.

Their goddamn presence in Palestine is like a malignant tumor in the body and they must be removed.





Source link