Re: Israeli settlers raid mosque, rip qurans





1. The Ashkenazi look foreign to the land of Palestine just like the British did in Kenya.

2. There is no evidence that the Ashkenazi had ever set foot anywhere in the Middle East before coming to Palestine in 1882 as Zionists.

3. The Ashkenazi had never spoken any Middle Eastern languages until 1882 when they began to take courses to learn how to speak Hebrew.

4. They have their own cuisines that have English and Yiddish names that are their very own that no other people on the planet cook like gefilte fish.

5. They have their very own peculiar diseases that they call Ashkenazi genetic diseases that no other people have.

6. They have their very own peculiar mental illnesses that they call Ashkenazi mental illnesses that no other people have.

7. Their DNA is 100% European.

CASE CLOSED! They are no Israelite, they are no Hebrews, they are ordinary Europeans just like the French and the Germans and the British.

They need to get out of their delusion, they need to stop living in the past and to continue to peddle the lie that they are the Hebrews coming home to Palestine.





Source link