Yaud Israelis should remember no body is undefeated except GOD, such claim done by US and there NATO alliance in Afganistan and after 20 years how they were humilated all know us left the piles of there weapons and technology.. and thiis proudness ll defeat you and GOD dont like it….

UK, EU, China all have there interest and other side India, japan, korea are nothing just a week nations who cannot protect there own intrest if the west dont back them..





Source link