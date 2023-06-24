Re: Israeli settlers raid mosque, rip qurans





Viva Palestine…………….as long as I live I shall shout it! I never forgot mid-July 1973, when that boat landed in the Piraeus harbor, right behind mine, going back to Alex.: I saw a ribbon of people going down that boat, silent, like brain-dead. They sat on the dock, as if nowhere to go. I asked my Egyptian boat captain who these sad folks were…………”Palestinians, he said, evicted from their homeland, and nowhere to go”. When I landed in Alex, at least 50 Egyptians were waiting for me on the dock. I had the face of a mortician…I told them………….They wept like whales. On that day, we prepared for a fiesta in Alex, to celebrate my return. They had made reservation in a fancy, brand new hotel, Hotel Palestine,the front of which was facing Palestine…There was a minute of silence for that boat load of misery……………….. La Palestine vaincra.





Source link