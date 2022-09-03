Re: Israeli settlers burn Palestinian flag in Jerusalem





Exactly. The idea that the existence of some extremist Jews somehow makes all Palestinians victims is a bunch of bs. There are always extremists and moderates in every group.

It’s perfectly fine to love one’s own culture or criticize extremists in some other group that harasses you but it should be in principled ways. This website seems to only focus on when Palestinians are victims to Jewish extremists. It’s articles even seem to exclusively support nations that it sees as supporting Palestinian cause without analysing each situation from moral perspective. This website completely ignores the anti-Semitism by a portion of Palestinians that are extremists. In other words, those that run this website seem to be national extremists themselves.. which ironically undermines their own cause since others are less likely to trust them..

Some Jewish websites are the same by framing Jews as always the victims and never mentioning Jewish crimes perpetrating against Palestinians (and other minorities).. On more moderate Jewish and Palestinian websites you will find both groups are capable of criticizing extremist elements within their own groups.





