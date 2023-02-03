Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attackMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 3, 2023 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It’s It’s a ISIS/DAESHI Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US Congress wants to link F-16 sale to Türkiye to Nordic NATO bid next article Did Joe Biden offer Putin 20% Ukraine as peace offering? US rubbishes claim The author comredg you might also like Re: US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize, 34 prisoners remain Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem Re: Palestinian committee calls for unity in facing Israel attacks Re: Israel carries out air strikes on Gaza Strip Re: Israel carries out air strikes on Gaza Strip Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email