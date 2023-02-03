Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack





No my friend. We’ve established the second most important person in the Zionist enterprise went to Germany to discuss eugenics with one of the perpetrators of the Holocaust.

I like keeping you on your toes. It makes a change from your tedious reiteration of the sins of the Mufti which we all agree was a nasty piece of work.

But here we are discussing the so-called virtuous intentions of the Zionist enterprise which set this whole tragedy in motion. It was racist to the core and colonialist. Difficult to be one without the other. I am not of course talking about the blessed Einstein and his defeated and impracticable brand of Zionism but the Jabotinsky brand that inexorably. came to prevail.

BTW my source was not an ‘anti-Zionist website’ but a highly respected academic.





