Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack





Aren’t all issues of morality matters of degree? Clearly, the Arabs have slipped the furthest on the slippery slope of Nazism than any other national or ethnic group. Avigdor Liebeman is not in power, by the way.

Killing = bad.

Killing on an industrial scale, trying to wipe out the entire Jewish people, using gas chambers because even shooting the Jews who were rounded up by the Nazi soldiers was too inefficient = evil to the Nth power.

Syria slaughtering civilians, including Palestinians in the thousands = very, very bad.

Israel killing Palestinian “militants” = bad, in the sense that all war is bad.

If you want to compare by degrees, using some calculus of degradation, please give an actual body count.

If you want to continue maintaining that Israel is on a slippery slope to industrial-scale murder of the Palestinians, I want to know (a) Do you really believe that? and (b) what evidence do you have to support it? Has the IDF killed more Palestinians than the Jordanian army or the Syrian army have?





