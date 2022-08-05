Re: Israeli security officials warn of Hezbollah escalation if no agreement with Lebanon on maritime border





why not simply return home?

Gideon Levy’s reaction when he learned he was 100% European :

The first revelation, and the most important of all,

struck me like a bolt of lightning. Unequivocally, definitively, no

words spared. A huge headline across the full width of the screen:

Gideon, your DNA suggests that 100% of your origin is

Jewish-Ashkenazi.



In other words, a 100 percent racially pure Ashkenazi Jew. An end to

all doubts. But again, astonishingly, there’s not a trace of the Land

of Israel in my ancestors’ journeys in the past 275,000 years. They

never saw it, not even through binoculars. It’s the definite end of my

Zionism. My deep connection with the Land of Israel faded in an

instant and became nonexistent. My parents and my grandparents had no

previous connection with Palestine. Justice was with the Palestinians

and BDS will triumph.

