MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israeli prime minister condemns settler assaults on Palestinians in Hebron

by comredg on November 21, 2022

I am SHOCKED that no defenders of Israel have not piled on here to call Lapid an sntisemitic bigot and closet Arab. 🙂

Source link