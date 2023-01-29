MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attackMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 29, 2023 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Chameleons, or should we say, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, all of them. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Brandi Kruse declines to run for U.S. Senate next article POLITICO Playbook: The one Republican message that keeps failing The author comredg you might also like Re: The torture battalion in the Israeli army Re: Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack Re: Jewish settlers attack Palestinians’ properties – Middle East Monitor Re: Jewish settlers attack Palestinians’ properties – Middle East Monitor Re: Thomas Friedman shows that liberal Jews have no reason left to defend Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email