Re: Israeli police detain 12 Palestinians in Jerusalem





They are 4650 Arabs in Israeli jails and 160 of them are minors do the math. Anyway, all the news articles on this site are mainly clickbait. The real issues is the Jewish people have returned to their Homeland no matter what Helen says and for the past half-century Israel has controlled all the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean and a big part of the Golan Heights. Another real big issue is that the Palestinians where offered a big country with East Jerusalem when there were only about 50,000 Israelis in the west Bank and the Palestinians turn down the deal. Now there are 800,000 Israelis living in the West Bank. The refusal to take the deal will go down in history as one of the great diplomatic blunders of all time. You comment all the time about how Israel will disappear and it just might be you Palestinians who will disappear





Source link