



The Arabs supported the Naziss. Wake up and smell the coffee. It was a supporting role. At times it was a marginal role but the Arabs supported the Germans in their extermination of Jews. Sometimes the role was an active role.

The Yad Vashem Shoah Centre has 58 related articles on Arab collaboration with the Nazis. For instance Arab Iraqi leader Al-Kailani met with Arab leader Amin Husseini and senior Nazii leaders at the Trebbin Concentration camp. Al-Kailani wanted to go along to see if this system could be a model for Iraq, where there was a large Jewish community. One of the senior Naziss present was a man named Martin Luther who coordinated the logistics of mass murder. There Kailani met Arthur Seyss-Inquart who was responsible for the deportation of 100,000 Jews from Holland to death camps (not to mention 500,000 Dutch citizens to forced labour camps). Also present at this meeting was Croatian Ustasha ideologue Mile Budak, who ran his own antisemitic, Nazii state in Croatia.

The Centre has 99 articles on Arab leader Amin Husseini who worked with and supported the Nazii

extermination program. Amin Husseini helped recruit Muslims to the SS in the Balkans where up to 950,000 Jews were killed. Yad Vashem has pictures of him reviewing the SS Muslim troops which he helped raise.

Another shows him meeting SS Muslim fighters in the field in 1944. Huseini was also linked to the Croatian SS. Amin Husseini also help establish concentration camps for Jews in North Africa at which 5,000 Jews died.

Yad Vashem has numerous photos of Amin Husseini meeting Hitlerr, Himmler, and many German Officers. It has correspondence correspondence between Mufti Haj Amin al-Husseini and Naziis, including a letter sent by the Mufti to Hittler regarding the support of the Arabs of the Middle East including the Mufti and, in particular, the Arabs’ support of Germany and the Axis policies in order to remove the British and the Zionists from British Mandatory Palestine [Eretz Israel], 20/01/1941. It has correspondence in the form of a Letter sent by Haj Amin al-Husseini to the Italian Foreign Minister regarding preventing the aliyah of 4,500 Jews from Yugoslavia and Bulgaria to Eretz Israel, 10 June 1943.

The evidence is overwhelming that the Arabs supported the Nazzis in a supporting role.





Source link