Re: Israeli minister says PM Lapid uses UN speech for electoral gains

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli minister says PM Lapid uses UN speech for electoral gainsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 25, 2022 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I hate agreeing with an antisemite against a Jew hater, but tzatz id definitely a clown. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine next article Jan. 6 committee member says former Republican Congressman's findings about White House call 'didn't pan out' The author comredg you might also like Re: Blog: Chile's Boric wasted an opportunity for Palestine at the UN General Assembly Re: Zelenskyy shocked by Israel’s failure to support Ukraine with weapons – Middle East Monitor Re: Saudi women's football team draws in first international at home Re: Poll: 74% of Palestinians do not want Abbas as president Re: Blog: Chile's Boric wasted an opportunity for Palestine at the UN General Assembly Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email