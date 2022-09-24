Re: Israeli minister says PM Lapid uses UN speech for electoral gains





Mordechai Nisan (fake name) says that any Palestinian state cannot be anything other

than a terrorist state which will use its state and lands to attack Israel.

_____

You need to go home!!!

Rabbi David Nesenoff: Any comments on Israel?

Helen Thomas: Tell them to get the he!! out of Palestine. These people are

occupied and it is their land. It is not Germany, it is not Poland.

Rabbi David Nesenoff: So where should they go?

Helen Thomas: They go home.

Rabbi David Nesenoff: Where is home?

Helen Thomas: Poland, Germany, America and everywhere else.





Source link