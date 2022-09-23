Re: Israeli minister says PM Lapid uses UN speech for electoral gains





I think Lapid made a mistake pandering to the UN, Biden and the international community. This announcement of his should have been made at home in Israel not in an institution whose members attempt to roll back Israeli sovereignty.

And Lapid has handed Smotrich and Ben Gvir a gift with which they can attack his political party as selling out the Israelis to terrorists. Polls show Smotrich and Ben Gvir are set to win 14 seats in the Knesset, which is more seats than Gantz and Saar. Maybe Lapid has handed them a few more seats

Polls have shown the right block up to 62 seats in the Knesset. Lapid’s gaffe is going to get more right wingers out to vote now that Lapid has shown that he wants to negotiate with people who want to destroy Israel and is prepared to give those people a state of their own to carry on the fight.





Source link