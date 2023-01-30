Re: Israeli media warn of 3rd Palestinian intifada amid tension





Bigoted, ignorant nonsense!

‘In Palestine we do not propose to go through the form of consulting the wishes of the

present inhabitants … The four great powers are committed to Zionism, and Zionism, be

it right or wrong, good or bad, is rooted in age-long tradition, in present needs, in future

hopes, of far profounder import than the desires and prejudices of the 700,000 Arabs

who now inhabit that ancient land.’—anti-semite and white supremacist Lord Balfour, British Foreign Secretary, author of the Balfour Declaration, promising a ‘ national home for the Jews’ in Palestine, 1919





