Re: Israeli lawmaker plans to reopen ‘office’ in Sheikh Jarrah – Middle East Monitor





The polling firm Maru Group found

in a poll published Monday that nearly half of Canadians, 48 percent,

believe Trudeau “is not up to the job of being prime minister.” Only 35

percent say that he is. The protests appear to be clearly to blame: only

16 percent said that Trudeau’s handling of the “Freedom Convoy” made

them want to vote for him, compared to 63 percent actively discouraged

to do so by the handling of the situation. A majority, 53 percent,

believe that Trudeau has not acted in a way befitting a prime minister

in the face of the protests.

