Re: Israeli lawmaker plans to reopen ‘office’ in Sheikh Jarrah – Middle East Monitor

The polling firm Maru Group found
in a poll published Monday that nearly half of Canadians, 48 percent,
believe Trudeau “is not up to the job of being prime minister.” Only 35
percent say that he is. The protests appear to be clearly to blame: only
16 percent said that Trudeau’s handling of the “Freedom Convoy” made
them want to vote for him, compared to 63 percent actively discouraged
to do so by the handling of the situation. A majority, 53 percent,
believe that Trudeau has not acted in a way befitting a prime minister
in the face of the protests.
