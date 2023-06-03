Re: Israeli forces shoot Palestinian toddler in the head

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli forces shoot Palestinian toddler in the headMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 3, 2023 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Shows CAMERA is effective. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ukraine: counteroffensive on track despite Russian missile barrages – ‘we’ll win this war’, defence official confirms next article White House on Ukraine’s accession to NATO: US is concentrating on military aid The author comredg you might also like Re: Taliban threatens to conquer Iran amid border clashes over ongoing water dispute Re: Israel considering wide-scale West Bank military offensive Re: Blinken excludes Israel from Middle East trip Re: Lebanon Army deportation of Palestinian families to areas under Syria Democratic Forces' control raises concerns Re: Israel: Former general calls to prepare for war with Hezbollah Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email