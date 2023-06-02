Re: Israeli forces shoot Palestinian toddler in the head





What kind of father leaves his baby visible and/or accessible to firing Israeli troops in his own car or anywhere else?

Any loving and responsible adult guardian would lay the child on the floor of the vehicle if there was gunfire anywhere near the vicinity and shield said infant with their own body.

This story stinks to high heaven.

No matter…This story will be immediately touted by same “Human Rights advocates” who had nothing at all to say when a settler home was broken into and a ten year old child was snatched from her bed while asleep, stabbed mutliple times in the chest and then turned over and stabbed multiple more times in the back, for good measure.

The stabber in question, in that case, was a young Palesitnian youth who had been incited to commit his “act of resistance” by the adults around him.





