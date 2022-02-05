MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli forces injure 82 Palestinians in West Bank anti-settlement ralliesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 5, 2022 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Quite right! By resisting the Apartheid Israeli occupation and illegal colonization. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor next article (Not so) free birth control: White House puts pressure on insurance companies over ACA requirement The author comredg you might also like Re: Israeli forces injure 82 Palestinians in West Bank anti-settlement rallies Re: Why do Israeli leaders fear a political vacuum in the region? Re: Another Indian college bars Muslim girls wearing hijab Re: Another Indian college bars Muslim girls wearing hijab Re: Gulf leaders attend opening of Winter Olympics in China Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email