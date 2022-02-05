Re: Israeli forces injure 82 Palestinians in West Bank anti-settlement rallies

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli forces injure 82 Palestinians in West Bank anti-settlement ralliesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 5, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Only s c u m like you consider police riots defending democracy. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Michael K. Williams’ Death: New Data Was Just Revealed next article Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger The author comredg you might also like Re: Pragmatic Ibadi Islam at heart of Oman’s neutrality between Axis of Resistance and Normalisation – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli military chief voices regrets to US over Palestinian-American's death Re: Turkiye calls for international probe on Greek push backs after migrant deaths near border Re: Israeli military chief voices regrets to US over Palestinian-American's death Re: Israel’s Hasbara in Sheikh Jarrah: On Gilad Erdan’s ‘Terrorist’ Rock and Faulty Logic – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email