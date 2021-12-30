MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli forces destroy Gaza strawberry fieldsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 30, 2021 add comment 2 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Ape Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article David Adefeso Impressed His Fans With This Paradisiac Video next article White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents The author comredg you might also like Re: Hezbollah lost while Hamas won – Middle East Monitor Re: Bennett: There is no place for a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem Re: Israeli forces demolish Palestinian home Re: Hezbollah lost while Hamas won – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli forces destroy Gaza strawberry fields Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email