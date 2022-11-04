Re: Israeli extremist MK to escalate targeting of Palestinians, Arabs if he became minister





This is a complicated situation to parse. Jews spread out to all over the world thousands of years ago. So of course they were loyal to the country they lived in. A good example is the 100,000 Jews who fought for Germany in World War I with 12,000 of them killed in action. And the just retired Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force was a Jew. Yes, Jews adapted to the country they lived in but kept their Jewish ethnic identity. Jews in Arab countries had it better than in Europe because they did not have the Jews killed Jesus thing to contend with. But they always knew they were separate from the Muslim Arabs just as Ahmadi Muslims and zoroastrians knew they were separate. In the end my dear Helen all these discussions are good for a college classroom but they will not change the underlying truth. Even with Israel in the West Bank and East Jerusalem she is recognized by all the major countries of the world. And now some Arab countries are recognizing Israel. As you know most Israelis today have been born in the country it does not matter where their grandparents came from. All countries have immigrants and so does Israel





