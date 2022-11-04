Re: Israeli extremist MK to escalate targeting of Palestinians, Arabs if he became minister





Jive? Lester Grabbe in his book the ‘The Land of Canaan” which he edited and contributed to with other historians noted that the Israelis were indigenous to the land. They were born and lived there. This is where their society arose, were the culture, traditions and laws of the Jewish people were made. This is the land where the Jewish people’s religion evolved from monolatry to monotheism.

William Dever, who has been an archaeologist for more than 50 years in Israel, wrote the book ‘Beyond the Texts” showing Israeli history based on archaeology from the Bronze age on. He shows where the people of Israel arose as an indigenous people and that place is Israel and Judea and Samaria.

The Egyptian Pharaoh Merenptah in 1207 BCE on his victory stele, which is referred to often as the Israel Stele, referenced and acknowledged the people of Israel. Moshe Gil in his history of Palestine 634 – 1099 CE notes that the Jews have lived in Israel from the time of the Bronze age to modern times.

Now read American Journal of Human Genetics (June 4, 2010) which states that “The genetic, cultural and religious traditions of contemporary Jewish people originated in the Middle East over three thousand years ago.”

There is simply no room for doubt that Jews originated in the area in which their modern homeland is. They are indigenous to the land. To claim otherwise, is a falsehood.





